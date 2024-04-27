concert MICHELLE TORT Espace Cathare Quillan Quillan
concert MICHELLE TORT Espace Cathare Quillan Quillan, samedi 27 avril 2024.
concert MICHELLE TORT MICHELLE TORT »60 ans de chansons » Samedi 27 avril, 20h30 Espace Cathare Quillan
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-27T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-27T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-27T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-27T23:30:00+02:00
billets en vente à quillan office de tourisme/tabac l’alhumetur
Espace Cathare Quillan route de Perpignan, Quillan Quillan 11500 Quillan Aude Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0662118457 »}] http://www.ac-prod.com