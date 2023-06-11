Concert : Michel Polnareff Amiens, 11 juin 2023, Amiens.

Concert : Michel Polnareff
Avenue de l’Hippodrome Amiens Somme  
2023-06-11 20:00:00 – 2023-06-11

Amiens
Somme

50 50   L’artiste de légende est de retour avec une scénographie centrale exceptionnelle qui donne la part belle aux arrangements piano-voix de son nouvel album.

L’artiste de légende est de retour avec une scénographie centrale exceptionnelle qui donne la part belle aux arrangements piano-voix de son nouvel album.

+33 3 22 47 29 00 http://www.nuitsdartistes.com/

 

Amiens
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-24 par