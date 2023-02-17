Concert : Michael Bialobroda, violoncelle. Saint-Jean-du-Doigt Saint-Jean-du-Doigt Saint-Jean-du-Doigt Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère

Concert : Michael Bialobroda, violoncelle.
Eglise de Saint-Jean-du-Doigt
Place Tanguy Prigent
Saint-Jean-du-Doigt

Finistère Saint-Jean-du-Doigt L’association les Journées de Pont ar Gler organise 2 concerts les 17 et 18 février en l’église de Saint-Jean-du-Doigt. Michael Bialobroda, au violoncelle, interprètera les 2 dernières suites de Jean Sébastien Bach pour violoncelle seul , la suite n 5 en do mineur, BWV 1011 et la suite n 6 en re majeur n BWV 1013. http://www.pontargler.com/index.php/fr/ Place Tanguy Prigent Eglise de Saint-Jean-du-Doigt Saint-Jean-du-Doigt

