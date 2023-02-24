Concert : Mariee Soux et The proper ornaments Le Pingouin Alternatif, 24 février 2023, Arthez-de-Béarn Arthez-de-Béarn.

Concert : Mariee Soux et The proper ornaments

14 place du Palais Le Pingouin Alternatif Arthez-de-Béarn Pyrenees-Atlantiques Le Pingouin Alternatif 14 place du Palais 
2023-02-24 20:45:00 – 2023-02-24 23:30:00
Le Pingouin Alternatif 14 place du Palais
Arthez-de-Béarn
Pyrenees-Atlantiques

Arthez-de-Béarn

15 EUR  

+33 6 82 49 47 05 Le Pingouin Alternatif

Pingouin alternatif
Le Pingouin Alternatif 14 place du Palais Arthez-de-Béarn
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-16 par