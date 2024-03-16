Concert : LUKE and the FOLKS bibliiothèque Wattrelos, samedi 16 mars 2024.

Concert : LUKE and the FOLKS bibliiothèque Wattrelos
Concert : LUKE and the FOLKS À l’occasion de la Saint Patrick Samedi 16 mars, 14h30 bibliiothèque Entrée gratuite
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-16T14:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-16T15:30:00+01:00
4 musiciens influencés par le folk irlandais, québécois, flamand et français.
bibliiothèque 2 rue Emile Basly : Wattrelos Wattrelos 59150 Centre-Ville Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 03.20.81.66.38 »}]
Concert Saint Patrick
