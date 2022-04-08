Concert // Lowpkin (Post punk/New wave) Morlaix Morlaix Catégories d’évènement: Finistère

Concert // Lowpkin (Post punk/New wave) bar « Le Ty coz » 10, venelle au beurre Morlaix

2022-04-08 21:00:00

New wave

LOWPKIN :

Laurent Audouin [Le Baron] – Bass & keyboards

Julien Brevet [Welcom] – Guitar, Vocal & keyboards

+33 2 98 88 07 65

LOWPKIN :

Laurent Audouin [Le Baron] – Bass & keyboards

Julien Brevet [Welcom] – Guitar, Vocal & keyboards

bar « Le Ty coz » 10, venelle au beurre Morlaix

