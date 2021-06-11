Concert: : Lily Jung Grandfontaine, 11 juin 2021-11 juin 2021, Grandfontaine.
Concert: : Lily Jung 2021-06-11 18:30:00 – 2021-06-11 22:30:00
Grandfontaine Bas-Rhin Grandfontaine
EUR Lily Jung est une hanteuse à la voix exceptionnelle, vous pourrez découvrir en avant première son nouveau projet artistique. Ouverture des portes dès 18h30, knacks à partir de 19h, concert à partir de 20h.
Infos : www.lilyjung.com.
+33 6 70 58 27 16
