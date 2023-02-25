Concert : Les Ouates Le village Roussas Roussas
Concert : Les Ouates Le village, 25 février 2023, Roussas Roussas.
Concert : Les Ouates
Espace Culturel Saint Germain Le village Rue Canta Bise Roussas Drome Le village Espace Culturel Saint Germain
2023-02-25 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2023-02-25 21:15:00 21:15:00
Le village Espace Culturel Saint Germain
Roussas
Drome
Roussas
EUR
Polyphonies des voix
culturefestivitesroussas@gmail.com +33 6 23 24 02 93 https://www.helloasso.com/associations/culture-et-festivites-a-roussas/evenements/les-ouates
Le village Espace Culturel Saint Germain Roussas
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-21 par