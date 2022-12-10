Concert : Le Chœur Fibich chante Noel Arcachon, 10 décembre 2022, Arcachon.

Concert : Le Chœur Fibich chante Noel
2 All. Anglicane Temple d’Arcachon Arcachon Gironde Temple d’Arcachon 2 All. Anglicane 
2022-12-10 18:00:00 – 2023-12-10
Temple d’Arcachon 2 All. Anglicane
Arcachon
Gironde

  Le Chœur Fibich, chœur testerin, propose un concert le 10 décembre à 18h au temple d’Arcachon, concert tourné vers l’esprit de Noël, proposant un répertoire allant de noëls d’autrefois jusqu’à des compositeurs plus contemporains.

Programme du concert :

« Dans la nuit froide et sombre », d’après le Romancero de Champagne, harmonisaiotn B. Lallement

« Wiegenlied », berceuse de Brahms

« Adieu des Bergers à la Sainte Famille », de Berlioz

« The Huron Carol », chant de Noël canadien, arr. Bevan

« Dormi, Jesu, » de Rutter

« Mille cherubini in coro », de Schubert, arr. Golin

“Hark the herald angels sing”, Felix Mendelssohr – Baithoidy , arr. David V/illcocks

“Joy to the world”, Haendel, arr. Mason

“Christmas Lullaby », de Rutter

+33 6 76 60 75 10 Le Chœur Fibich

 

FB Le Chœur Fibich
Temple d’Arcachon 2 All. Anglicane Arcachon
