Concert : Le Chœur Fibich chante Noel Arcachon Arcachon
2 All. Anglicane Temple d’Arcachon Arcachon Gironde Temple d’Arcachon 2 All. Anglicane
2022-12-10 18:00:00 – 2023-12-10
Temple d’Arcachon 2 All. Anglicane
Arcachon
Gironde
Le Chœur Fibich, chœur testerin, propose un concert le 10 décembre à 18h au temple d’Arcachon, concert tourné vers l’esprit de Noël, proposant un répertoire allant de noëls d’autrefois jusqu’à des compositeurs plus contemporains.
Programme du concert :
« Dans la nuit froide et sombre », d’après le Romancero de Champagne, harmonisaiotn B. Lallement
« Wiegenlied », berceuse de Brahms
« Adieu des Bergers à la Sainte Famille », de Berlioz
« The Huron Carol », chant de Noël canadien, arr. Bevan
« Dormi, Jesu, » de Rutter
« Mille cherubini in coro », de Schubert, arr. Golin
“Hark the herald angels sing”, Felix Mendelssohr – Baithoidy , arr. David V/illcocks
“Joy to the world”, Haendel, arr. Mason
“Christmas Lullaby », de Rutter
+33 6 76 60 75 10 Le Chœur Fibich
FB Le Chœur Fibich
Temple d’Arcachon 2 All. Anglicane Arcachon
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-19 par