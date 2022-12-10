Concert : Le Chœur Fibich chante Noel Arcachon Arcachon Catégories d’évènement: Arcachon

Le Chœur Fibich, chœur testerin, propose un concert le 10 décembre à 18h au temple d'Arcachon, concert tourné vers l'esprit de Noël, proposant un répertoire allant de noëls d'autrefois jusqu'à des compositeurs plus contemporains. Programme du concert : « Dans la nuit froide et sombre », d'après le Romancero de Champagne, harmonisaiotn B. Lallement « Wiegenlied », berceuse de Brahms « Adieu des Bergers à la Sainte Famille », de Berlioz « The Huron Carol », chant de Noël canadien, arr. Bevan « Dormi, Jesu, » de Rutter « Mille cherubini in coro », de Schubert, arr. Golin "Hark the herald angels sing", Felix Mendelssohr – Baithoidy , arr. David V/illcocks "Joy to the world", Haendel, arr. Mason "Christmas Lullaby », de Rutter

