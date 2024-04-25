CONCERT LE CHANT DES ARBRES Vagney
CONCERT LE CHANT DES ARBRES Vagney, jeudi 25 avril 2024.
CONCERT LE CHANT DES ARBRES Vagney Vosges
Jeudi
Restitution du stage de chant de Chantal Laxenaire, chanteuse, auteure-compositrice-interprète et comédienne. Tout public.Tout public
0 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-25 18:00:00
fin : 2024-04-25 19:30:00
Place de la Libération
Vagney 88120 Vosges Grand Est mediatheque@cchautesvosges.fr
L’événement CONCERT LE CHANT DES ARBRES Vagney a été mis à jour le 2024-03-21 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES