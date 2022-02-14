Concert – La Panthère Noire Montélimar Montélimar Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Montélimar

Concert – La Panthère Noire Montélimar, 14 février 2022, Montélimar. Concert – La Panthère Noire La panthère noire 7 Boulevard Aristide Briand Montélimar

2022-02-14 – 2022-02-14 La panthère noire 7 Boulevard Aristide Briand

Montélimar Drôme Le 14 Février La Panthère Noire vous propose une soirée avec le groupe pop rock Mr Rosbeef and the Froggies!n athlanceline@gmail.com +33 4 75 01 24 07 https://barlapantherenoire.fr/ La panthère noire 7 Boulevard Aristide Briand Montélimar

dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-03 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Drôme, Montélimar Autres Lieu Montélimar Adresse La panthère noire 7 Boulevard Aristide Briand Ville Montélimar lieuville La panthère noire 7 Boulevard Aristide Briand Montélimar Departement Drôme

Montélimar Montélimar Drôme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/montelimar/

Concert – La Panthère Noire Montélimar 2022-02-14 was last modified: by Concert – La Panthère Noire Montélimar Montélimar 14 février 2022 Drôme Montélimar

Montélimar Drôme