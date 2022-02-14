Concert – La Panthère Noire Montélimar Montélimar
La panthère noire 7 Boulevard Aristide Briand Montélimar
Montélimar Drôme
Le 14 Février La Panthère Noire vous propose une soirée avec le groupe pop rock Mr Rosbeef and the Froggies!n
athlanceline@gmail.com +33 4 75 01 24 07 https://barlapantherenoire.fr/
