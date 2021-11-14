CONCERT La Ferté-Bernard La Ferté-Bernard
CONCERT La Ferté-Bernard, 13 novembre 2021, La Ferté-Bernard.
CONCERT 2021-11-13 – 2021-11-14
La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Concert avec la Chorale Val d’Huisne. Autour des hymnes nationaux. Organisé par l’Orchestre Symphonique du Perche Sarthois. Samedi à 20h et Dimanche à 15h sous réserve.
