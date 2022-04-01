Concert “La Dévorante – Le Chant des paritaires” Château-Chinon (Ville), 1 avril 2022, Château-Chinon (Ville).

Concert “La Dévorante – Le Chant des paritaires” Château-Chinon (Ville)
2022-04-01 – 2022-04-01
Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre Château-Chinon (Ville)

  Duo à mi-chemin entre folklore traditionnel et jazz (Violon / Clarinette basse / Chant).

info@djazznevers.com +33 3 86 57 00 00

Duo à mi-chemin entre folklore traditionnel et jazz (Violon / Clarinette basse / Chant).

Château-Chinon (Ville)
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-17 par