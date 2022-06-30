Concert : Kendji Girac – Montélimar Agglo Festival Montélimar Montélimar Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Montélimar

Concert : Kendji Girac – Montélimar Agglo Festival Montélimar, 30 juin 2022, Montélimar. Concert : Kendji Girac – Montélimar Agglo Festival Château de Montélimar 24 rue du château Montélimar

2022-06-30 – 2022-06-30 Château de Montélimar 24 rue du château

Montélimar Drôme Montélimar EUR 37 45 Le nouvel album de Kendji Girac s’intitule “Mi vida” ou “Ma vie”. info@montelimar-tourisme.com +33 4 75 01 00 20 Château de Montélimar 24 rue du château Montélimar

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-12 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Drôme, Montélimar Autres Lieu Montélimar Adresse Château de Montélimar 24 rue du château Ville Montélimar lieuville Château de Montélimar 24 rue du château Montélimar Departement Drôme

Montélimar Montélimar Drôme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/montelimar/

Concert : Kendji Girac – Montélimar Agglo Festival Montélimar 2022-06-30 was last modified: by Concert : Kendji Girac – Montélimar Agglo Festival Montélimar Montélimar 30 juin 2022 Drôme Montélimar

Montélimar Drôme