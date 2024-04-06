Concert Kasha and the sinners à Chacun sa Bière Château-Thierry
Concert Kasha and the sinners à Chacun sa Bière Château-Thierry, samedi 6 avril 2024.
Concert Kasha and the sinners à Chacun sa Bière Château-Thierry Aisne
Rendez-vous le samedi 6 avril 2024 à chacun sa Bière pour le concert de Kasha and the sinners.
Venez découvrir ce lieu rempli de joie et dégustez de bonnes bières locales. 00 0 .
Début : 2024-04-06
fin : 2024-04-06
66 rue Carnot
Château-Thierry 02400 Aisne Hauts-de-France
