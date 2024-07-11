CONCERT JEUDI DU PILORI ‘ONDALIBRÉ’ Le Croisic, jeudi 11 juillet 2024.

CONCERT JEUDI DU PILORI ‘ONDALIBRÉ’ Le Croisic Loire-Atlantique

Entre joropo vénézuélien et son jarocho mexicain et passant par la roots cumbia et le festejo péruvien, Ondalibré offre de traverser le continent sud américain au travers d’un patchwork musical alliant profondeur traditionnelle et force émotionnelle.

Concert de plein air. .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-07-11 18:00:00

fin : 2024-07-11

6 rue du Pilori

Le Croisic 44490 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire officedetourisme@lecroisic.fr

L’événement CONCERT JEUDI DU PILORI ‘ONDALIBRÉ’ Le Croisic a été mis à jour le 2024-02-25 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire