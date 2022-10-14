Concert – Jazz around the Perche Réveillon Réveillon
Concert de jazz : standards, ballades, bossas novas, funk, groove avec Bob Thinker (trompette), Bruno Pilloix (saxophone), Ivan Chavez (guitare), José Fallot (basse) et Philippe Leblond (batterie).
Dîner sur réservation.
