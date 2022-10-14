Concert – Jazz around the Perche Réveillon Réveillon Catégories d’évènement: Orne

2022-10-14

Orne Réveillon Concert de jazz : standards, ballades, bossas novas, funk, groove avec Bob Thinker (trompette), Bruno Pilloix (saxophone), Ivan Chavez (guitare), José Fallot (basse) et Philippe Leblond (batterie). Dîner sur réservation. Concert de jazz : standards, ballades, bossas novas, funk, groove avec Bob Thinker (trompette), Bruno Pilloix (saxophone), Ivan Chavez (guitare), José Fallot (basse) et Philippe Leblond (batterie). Dîner sur réservation. contact@lereveillonjazzcafe.com +33 2 33 25 04 67 Réveillon Jazz Café 9 Place de l’église Réveillon

