CONCERT HUMOUR : SATANE MOZART
Raon-l'Étape, 25 novembre 2021
20:30:00 – 22:30:00
Spectacle de restitution de l’atelier de théâtre adultes, mise en scène par Nicolas Diss (association ACTE).
Entrée libre, réservation possible au magasin “Les Cho’Sûres d’Isa” (rue Pierre Curie).
theatre.raon@wanadoo.fr +33 3 29 51 04 02 http://www.cinematheatreraon.com/
