CONCERT HUMOUR : SATANE MOZART Raon-l’Étape

2021-11-25 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2021-11-25 22:30:00 22:30:00

Raon-l’Étape 88110 Spectacle de restitution de l’atelier de théâtre adultes, mise en scène par Nicolas Diss (association ACTE).

Entrée libre, réservation possible au magasin “Les Cho’Sûres d’Isa” (rue Pierre Curie). theatre.raon@wanadoo.fr +33 3 29 51 04 02 http://www.cinematheatreraon.com/ Raon-l’Étape

