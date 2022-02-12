Concert Hauts-de-France Brass Band Théâtre Charles Dullin, 12 février 2022, Le Grand-Quevilly.

Théâtre Charles Dullin, le samedi 12 février à 20:30

P r o g r a m m e * _Proclamation_ – Tom Davoren * _Caprice for Cornet_ – William Himes, Soliste : Cédric Gesquiere, cornet * _When the lights go down_ – Kevin Houben * _Suite from Maria de Buenos Aires_ – Astor Piazzolla arr. Luc Vertommen * _Rituals_ – Tom Davoren, Soliste : Lilian Meurin, euphonium * _Brasiliera from Scaramouche_ – Darius Milhaud arr. Howard Snell * _Lift up your voice_ – Stephen Bulla * _You are the sunshine of your smile_ – Stevie Wonder arr. Goff Richards * _The Days of Anger (final)_ – Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Théâtre Charles Dullin 76120 Le Grand-Quevilly Le Grand-Quevilly Seine-Maritime



