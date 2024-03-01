Concert Guitare Ensemble Paris Centre Paris Anim’ Mado Robin Paris, vendredi 1 mars 2024.

Le vendredi 01 mars 2024

de 20h00 à 21h30

.Tout public. gratuit

Retrouvez sur scène un ensemble de 15 guitares classiques

Le vendredi 1er mars à 20h, venez assister à un concert de guitare classique.



Au programme :

• Concerto en Ré majeur, Georg Philipp Telemann (1681 – 1767)

• Le palais des fées, Lilith Guégamian (1971)

• Capricho catalan, Isaac Albéniz (1860 – 1909)

• Berceuse, Isaac Albéniz (1860 – 1909)

• Valses poeticos n°1 et 3, Enrique Granados (1867 – 1916)

• Escapades celtiques, James Hogg (1770 – 1835)

• The water is wide, Traditionel, arrangement Michaël Langer

• Sonate L.23, Domenico Scarlatti (1685 – 1757)

• La leyenda del besos, Intermezzo, Sotullo y Vert (1924), arrangement R. Andia

Gratuit sur inscription : https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/madorobin

Centre Paris Anim’ Mado Robin 84 rue Mstislav Rostropovitch 75017 Paris

Contact : +33182040295 cpa.madorobin@paris.ifac.asso.fr https://www.facebook.com/CPAMadoRobin https://www.facebook.com/CPAMadoRobin https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/madorobin

CPA Mado Robin