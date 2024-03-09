Concert Groupe Profil Jazz Cool Restaurant « Le Louisabella » Orthez
Catégories d’Évènement:
Concert Groupe Profil Jazz Cool Restaurant « Le Louisabella » Orthez, samedi 9 mars 2024.
Concert Groupe Profil Jazz Cool Restaurant « Le Louisabella » Orthez Pyrénées-Atlantiques
.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-09 20:30:00
fin : 2024-03-09
Restaurant « Le Louisabella » Avenue Marcel Paul
Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine rythmolac@gmail.com
L’événement Concert Groupe Profil Jazz Cool Orthez a été mis à jour le 2024-02-28 par OT Coeur de Béarn