Hérault Concert Gospel solidaire

Le dimanche 15/01/2023 à 17h

Lieu : Eglise Saint-Raphaël (Saint-Mathieu) La chorale Gospel dirigée par Pierre Alméras « Les voix sans chaînes » vous invite à un concert de chants traditionnels Gospel et Negro Spiritual le dimanche 15 janvier 2023 à 17h à l’église Saint-Raphaël (Saint-Mathieu). Ce concert est organisé au profit des bénéficiaires des Paniers Solidaires. Entrée : un produit d’hygiène au profit des Paniers Solidaires. Concert Gospel solidaire

Lieu : Eglise Saint-Raphaël (Saint-Mathieu) +33 4 67 55 20 28

