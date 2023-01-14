CONCERT GOSPEL SOLIDAIRE Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers
Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers Hérault
2023-01-14 – 2023-01-14
Concert Gospel solidaire
Le dimanche 15/01/2023 à 17h
Lieu : Eglise Saint-Raphaël (Saint-Mathieu)
La chorale Gospel dirigée par Pierre Alméras « Les voix sans chaînes » vous invite à un concert de chants traditionnels Gospel et Negro Spiritual le dimanche 15 janvier 2023 à 17h à l’église Saint-Raphaël (Saint-Mathieu).
Ce concert est organisé au profit des bénéficiaires des Paniers Solidaires.
Entrée : un produit d’hygiène au profit des Paniers Solidaires.
+33 4 67 55 20 28
