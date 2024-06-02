Concert Gospel of Freedom Manéguen Guénin
Concert Gospel of Freedom Manéguen Guénin, dimanche 2 juin 2024.
Concert Gospel of Freedom Manéguen Guénin Morbihan
Concert Gospel Sound of Freedom à la chapelle Notre-Dame du Manéguen.
16h30 Libre participation au chapeau. Les Amis du Manéguen. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-02
fin : 2024-06-02
Manéguen Chapelle Notre Dame de Manéguen
Guénin 56150 Morbihan Bretagne lesamisdumaneguen@gmail.com
L’événement Concert Gospel of Freedom Guénin a été mis à jour le 2024-03-04 par OT BAUD Communauté