Concert Gospel Am’Gospel Bellengreville
Catégories d’Évènement:
Concert Gospel Am’Gospel Bellengreville, vendredi 15 mars 2024.
Concert Gospel Am’Gospel Bellengreville Calvados
Concert de gospel avec la choral Am’Gospel
Concert de gospel avec la choral Am’Gospel .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-15 20:30:00
fin : 2024-03-15
12 Rue de la Sente à l’Abbé
Bellengreville 14370 Calvados Normandie contact@mairie-bellengreville.fr
L’événement Concert Gospel Am’Gospel Bellengreville a été mis à jour le 2024-02-29 par Calvados Attractivité