Concert : « Gordie chambers » – indie folk Bréhal Bréhal
2022-08-04 21:00:00 – 2022-08-04
Bréhal 50290
Contemporain. Gordie Chambers est un songwritter indie folk d’inspiration anglo-saxonne. Il puise son inspiration chez des artistes comme Dylan, Neil, Young, Simon & Garfunkel, Joan Baez… Sur scène il se produit en solo avec sa guitare, son harmonica et son tambourin.
