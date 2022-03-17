Concert : Gemma and the Driver Nevers Nevers
2022-03-17 – 2022-03-17
EUR Au bar de l’Hôtel Ibis à Nevers, venez assister au concert du groupe “Gemma and the Driver” à 19h.
Musique pop/vintage au rendez vous !
h0947@accor.com +33 3 86 37 56 00 http://ibishotel.ibis.com/
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-11 par