CONCERT : FOXY LADY Phalsbourg Phalsbourg
CONCERT : FOXY LADY Phalsbourg, 15 octobre 2022, Phalsbourg.
CONCERT : FOXY LADY
route de Lutzelbourg Phalsbourg Moselle
2022-10-15 19:00:00 19:00:00 – 2022-10-15 23:59:00 23:59:00
Phalsbourg
Moselle
Soirée concert Foxy Lady le 15 octobre à 21h, entrée : 10€. Repas (19h à 21h) : couscous royal ou bouchées à la reine + desserts 25€ / personne. Sur réservation uniquement.
laurent.chevalier37@orange.fr +33 3 87 24 46 39 https://www.lecameleon57.fr/
le caméléon
Phalsbourg
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-11 par