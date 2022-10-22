Concert Folkanik – Romazy Bar La Godinette Romazy, 22 octobre 2022, Romazy.

2022-10-22 – 2022-10-22
  C’est le feu à La Godinette à Romazy …

Venez nombreux pour écouter Folkanik qui reprendra des duos des années 80, rock et celtic

+33 2 99 66 19 81

 

