Vittel Vosges Concert du Chœur départemental de femmes Splenda Voce, dirigé par sa cheffe de chœur Stéphanie Egret. Chœur composé d’une vingtaine de chanteuses.

Programme entièrement a capella.

Chants traditinnels, motets italiens… PHOTO BAILLY

Lieu Vittel Adresse parc thermal de Vittel Exèdre parc thermal Ville Vittel lieuville 48.20809#5.94189