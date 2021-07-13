CONCERT ENSEMBLE VOCAL SPLENDA VOCE Vittel, 13 juillet 2021-13 juillet 2021, Vittel.
CONCERT ENSEMBLE VOCAL SPLENDA VOCE 2021-07-13 18:00:00 18:00:00 – 2021-07-13 20:00:00 20:00:00 parc thermal de Vittel Exèdre parc thermal
Vittel Vosges
Concert du Chœur départemental de femmes Splenda Voce, dirigé par sa cheffe de chœur Stéphanie Egret. Chœur composé d’une vingtaine de chanteuses.
Programme entièrement a capella.
Chants traditinnels, motets italiens…
PHOTO BAILLY