CONCERT EN SOUTIEN À L’UKRAINE Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte
CONCERT EN SOUTIEN À L’UKRAINE Fontenay-le-Comte, 31 mai 2022, Fontenay-le-Comte.
2022-05-31 20:30:00 – 2022-05-31 23:00:00
Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée
amavendat@yahoo.fr +33 6 95 50 45 93 https://amavendeeatlantique.wordpress.com/
