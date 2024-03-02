CONCERT ELTONOLOGY Salle Polyvalente Batilly
samedi 2 mars 2024.
CONCERT ELTONOLOGY Salle Polyvalente Batilly Meurthe-et-Moselle
Dans le cadre du Festival des rencontres sociales organisé par Marche et Rêve, concert hommage à Elton JohnTout public
12 EUR.
Début : 2024-03-02 20:30:00
fin : 2024-03-02
Salle Polyvalente 1 Impasse Barrière
Batilly 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est marche.et.reve@orange.fr
