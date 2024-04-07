Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Concert : duo Montanaro / Cavez Auditorium de Cric Crac Compagnie. Villeneuve-d’Ascq, dimanche 7 avril 2024.

Concert : duo Montanaro / Cavez Découvrez le duo Montanaro / Cavez le dimanche 7 avril à 18h à l’auditorium Cric Crac. A partir de 5€. Dimanche 7 avril, 18h00 Auditorium de Cric Crac Compagnie. A partir de 5€

Début : 2024-04-07T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T20:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-07T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T20:00:00+02:00

Découvrez le duo Montanaro / Cavez le dimanche 7 avril à 18h à l’auditorium Cric Crac. A partir de 5€.

Réservez votre place sur : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/cric-crac-compagnie/evenements/2024-montanaro-cavez
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pl_3dZkmGg8

