Concert du FMO à Monthurel Monthurel Monthurel
Concert du FMO à Monthurel Monthurel, 29 juillet 2022, Monthurel.
Concert du FMO à Monthurel
Monthurel Aisne
2022-07-29 14:00:00 – 2022-07-29 23:30:00
Monthurel
Aisne
Monthurel
Horaires Concerts et Animations
14h00 Atelier Loopstation avec les ados de l’agglo
19h00 Atelier Loopstation BANANA SHRIMP (avec les enfants des environs)
20h00 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
20h45 MADELEINE
21h30 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
22h15 GUNWOOD (folk rock)
Horaires Concerts et Animations
14h00 Atelier Loopstation avec les ados de l’agglo
19h00 Atelier Loopstation BANANA SHRIMP (avec les enfants des environs)
20h00 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
20h45 MADELEINE
21h30 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
22h15 GUNWOOD (folk rock)
https://www.musique-en-omois.com/?-Monthurel-
Horaires Concerts et Animations
14h00 Atelier Loopstation avec les ados de l’agglo
19h00 Atelier Loopstation BANANA SHRIMP (avec les enfants des environs)
20h00 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
20h45 MADELEINE
21h30 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
22h15 GUNWOOD (folk rock)
Monthurel
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-16 par