Concert du FMO à Mont Saint Père Mont-Saint-Père, 1 juillet 2022, Mont-Saint-Père.

Concert du FMO à Mont Saint Père
Mont-Saint-Père Aisne  
2022-07-01 19:00:00 – 2022-07-01 23:30:00

Mont-Saint-Père
Aisne

Mont-Saint-Père

  19h00 LFC (anciennement Les Frères Casquettes) hip-hop spectacle jeune public
20h00 animation troupe de théâtre locale
20h45 LUCIE JOY
21h30 animation troupe de théâtre locale
22h15 JIM MURPLE MEMORIAL (Rhythm’n’Blues jamaïcain/Rocksteady/Ska)

19h00 LFC (anciennement Les Frères Casquettes) hip-hop spectacle jeune public
20h00 animation troupe de théâtre locale
20h45 LUCIE JOY
21h30 animation troupe de théâtre locale
22h15 JIM MURPLE MEMORIAL (Rhythm’n’Blues jamaïcain/Rocksteady/Ska)

https://www.musique-en-omois.com/

19h00 LFC (anciennement Les Frères Casquettes) hip-hop spectacle jeune public
20h00 animation troupe de théâtre locale
20h45 LUCIE JOY
21h30 animation troupe de théâtre locale
22h15 JIM MURPLE MEMORIAL (Rhythm’n’Blues jamaïcain/Rocksteady/Ska)

FMO
Mont-Saint-Père
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-16 par