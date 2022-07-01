Concert du FMO à Mont Saint Père Mont-Saint-Père Mont-Saint-Père Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Mont-Saint-Père

Concert du FMO à Mont Saint Père Mont-Saint-Père, 1 juillet 2022, Mont-Saint-Père. Concert du FMO à Mont Saint Père

Mont-Saint-Père Aisne

2022-07-01 19:00:00 – 2022-07-01 23:30:00 Mont-Saint-Père

Aisne Mont-Saint-Père 19h00 LFC (anciennement Les Frères Casquettes) hip-hop spectacle jeune public

20h00 animation troupe de théâtre locale

20h45 LUCIE JOY

21h30 animation troupe de théâtre locale

22h15 JIM MURPLE MEMORIAL (Rhythm’n’Blues jamaïcain/Rocksteady/Ska) 19h00 LFC (anciennement Les Frères Casquettes) hip-hop spectacle jeune public

20h00 animation troupe de théâtre locale

20h45 LUCIE JOY

21h30 animation troupe de théâtre locale

22h15 JIM MURPLE MEMORIAL (Rhythm’n’Blues jamaïcain/Rocksteady/Ska) https://www.musique-en-omois.com/ 19h00 LFC (anciennement Les Frères Casquettes) hip-hop spectacle jeune public

20h00 animation troupe de théâtre locale

20h45 LUCIE JOY

21h30 animation troupe de théâtre locale

22h15 JIM MURPLE MEMORIAL (Rhythm’n’Blues jamaïcain/Rocksteady/Ska) FMO

Mont-Saint-Père

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-16 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aisne, Mont-Saint-Père Other Lieu Mont-Saint-Père Adresse Mont-Saint-Père Aisne Ville Mont-Saint-Père lieuville Mont-Saint-Père Departement Aisne

Mont-Saint-Père Mont-Saint-Père Aisne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/mont-saint-pere/

Concert du FMO à Mont Saint Père Mont-Saint-Père 2022-07-01 was last modified: by Concert du FMO à Mont Saint Père Mont-Saint-Père Mont-Saint-Père 1 juillet 2022 Mont-Saint-Père Aisne

Mont-Saint-Père Aisne