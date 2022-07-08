Concert du FMO à le Charmel Le Charmel Le Charmel Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Le Charmel

Concert du FMO à le Charmel
Le Charmel, 8 juillet 2022, Le Charmel.

Le Charmel
Aisne

2022-07-08 20:00:00 – 2022-07-08 23:30:00

Horaires Concerts et Animations

20h00 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)

20h45 CENTAURES

21h30 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)

22h15 LA PUNKARAVANE et le PUNKARABRASS (Ska) Horaires Concerts et Animations

