Concert du FMO à le Charmel Le Charmel Le Charmel
Concert du FMO à le Charmel Le Charmel, 8 juillet 2022, Le Charmel.
Concert du FMO à le Charmel
Le Charmel Aisne
2022-07-08 20:00:00 – 2022-07-08 23:30:00
Le Charmel
Aisne
Le Charmel
Horaires Concerts et Animations
20h00 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
20h45 CENTAURES
21h30 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
22h15 LA PUNKARAVANE et le PUNKARABRASS (Ska)
Horaires Concerts et Animations
20h00 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
20h45 CENTAURES
21h30 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
22h15 LA PUNKARAVANE et le PUNKARABRASS (Ska)
https://www.musique-en-omois.com/?-Le-Charmel-
Horaires Concerts et Animations
20h00 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
20h45 CENTAURES
21h30 Clowns avec chansons (Compagnie DuKreol)
22h15 LA PUNKARAVANE et le PUNKARABRASS (Ska)
Le Charmel
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-16 par