L’Estaminet Place Caritey Vagney Vosges OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES Place Caritey L’Estaminet

2022-07-03 19:00:00 19:00:00 – 2022-08-28 22:00:00 22:00:00

Vosges Vagney Chaque dimanche Apéro Concert Barbecue : programmation sur FB. Ambiance festive et conviviale. lestaminet@laposte.net +33 6 79 40 44 36 Bar L’Estaminet

