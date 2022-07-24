CONCERT “DOCTOR & K” – LES FANTAISIES AU JARDIN VALENTIN HUGO, 24 juillet 2022, .

CONCERT “DOCTOR & K” – LES FANTAISIES AU JARDIN VALENTIN HUGO
2022-07-24 – 2022-07-24

  Changement d’ambiance avec Doctor & K, un duo de standards jazz fusion 70′.
L’accès est libre est gratuit.
Pour plus de confort, vous pouvez apporter votre propre siège.
Les concerts ont lieu de 16h00 à 17h00 dans le jardin Valentine Hugo, rue Guyale, au sein de la ville fortifiée.

