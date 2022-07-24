CONCERT “DOCTOR & K” – LES FANTAISIES AU JARDIN VALENTIN HUGO

2022-07-24 – 2022-07-24 Changement d’ambiance avec Doctor & K, un duo de standards jazz fusion 70′.

L’accès est libre est gratuit.

Pour plus de confort, vous pouvez apporter votre propre siège.

