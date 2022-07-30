Concert : DJ Ordoeuvre Saint-Cast-le-Guildo Saint-Cast-le-Guildo
Concert : DJ Ordoeuvre
14 Boulevard Duponchel Le Surf Saint-Cast-le-Guildo Côtes d’Armor Le Surf 14 Boulevard Duponchel
2022-07-30 – 2022-07-30
Saint-Cast-le-Guildo
Côtes d’Armor
DJ Ordoeuvre
Cut n’Roll & Electro
lesurf.stcast@gmail.com +33 9 67 80 74 42 http://www.facebook.com/lesurfstcast
Le Surf 14 Boulevard Duponchel Saint-Cast-le-Guildo
