CONCERT DES CHORALES
CONCERT DES CHORALES Sarrebourg, vendredi 5 avril 2024.
CONCERT DES CHORALES Sarrebourg Moselle
Les chorales de Réding, Lorquin, Dabo, Matagi Ofa et la Cantanelle s’unissent pour ce concert exceptionnel, au profit de Saint Vincent de Paul.Tout public
Début : 2024-04-05 20:00:00
fin : 2024-04-05 22:00:00
église Saint Barthélemy
Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est la.cantanelle@yahoo.fr
