CONCERT DE VINCENZO DI ROSA – FESTIVAL DE L’AVENT Spicheren

Spicheren Moselle Spicheren 12 EUR Concert du ténor Vincenzo Di Rosa proposé par l’Office de Tourisme du Pays de Forbach à 15h30 en l’église de Spicheren. Le ténor germano-italien interprètera différents chants de Noël traditionnels en français, italien et allemand. Tarif : 12€. Réservation sur boutique.paysdeforbach.com. Port du masque obligatoire et présentation du pass sanitaire. Renseignements au 03.87.85.02.43. Spicheren

