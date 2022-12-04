CONCERT DE NOËL SAINT-MICHEL-MONT-MERCURE Sèvremont Sèvremont
CONCERT DE NOËL SAINT-MICHEL-MONT-MERCURE Sèvremont, 4 décembre 2022, Sèvremont.
CONCERT DE NOËL SAINT-MICHEL-MONT-MERCURE
Eglise de St Michel Mont-Mercure Place du Sommet Sèvremont Vende Place du Sommet Eglise de St Michel Mont-Mercure
2022-12-04 – 2022-12-04
Place du Sommet Eglise de St Michel Mont-Mercure
Sèvremont
Vende
La Chorale A NOT’ BON CHOEUR du Boupère.
Avec la participation :
– de la chorale du Boupère : « A Not’ Bon Choeur »,
– des Troubadours des Ponts et des Pip’lettes.
Le concert de Noël se tiendra dans l’église de Saint-Michel-Mont-Mercure
lecluse.asso@gmail.com
Place du Sommet Eglise de St Michel Mont-Mercure Sèvremont
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-22 par