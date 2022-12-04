CONCERT DE NOËL SAINT-MICHEL-MONT-MERCURE Sèvremont Sèvremont Catégories d’évènement: Sèvremont

CONCERT DE NOËL SAINT-MICHEL-MONT-MERCURE
4 décembre 2022

Vende La Chorale A NOT’ BON CHOEUR du Boupère.

Avec la participation :

– de la chorale du Boupère : « A Not’ Bon Choeur »,

– des Troubadours des Ponts et des Pip’lettes. Le concert de Noël se tiendra dans l’église de Saint-Michel-Mont-Mercure lecluse.asso@gmail.com Place du Sommet Eglise de St Michel Mont-Mercure Sèvremont

