CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BERCÉ La Castélorienne Montval-sur-Loir
Catégories d’Évènement:
CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BERCÉ La Castélorienne Montval-sur-Loir, dimanche 11 février 2024.
CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BERCÉ La Castélorienne Montval-sur-Loir Sarthe
Concert classique
Concert classique avec au programme
La symphonie périodique N°8 de Ignaz Pleyel,
L’intermezzo pour trio à cordes de Zoltan Kodaly,
La sonate en sol majeur pour violon, alto et basse continue de Jean-Sébastien Bach,
The shadow in the house de Thom Sharp. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-11 18:00:00
fin : 2024-02-11 20:00:00
La Castélorienne 92 Avenue Jean Jaurès
Montval-sur-Loir 72500 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
L’événement CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BERCÉ Montval-sur-Loir a été mis à jour le 2024-02-03 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire