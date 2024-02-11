CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BERCÉ La Castélorienne Montval-sur-Loir, dimanche 11 février 2024.

Concert classique

Concert classique avec au programme

La symphonie périodique N°8 de Ignaz Pleyel,

L’intermezzo pour trio à cordes de Zoltan Kodaly,

La sonate en sol majeur pour violon, alto et basse continue de Jean-Sébastien Bach,

The shadow in the house de Thom Sharp. .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-02-11 18:00:00

fin : 2024-02-11 20:00:00

La Castélorienne 92 Avenue Jean Jaurès

Montval-sur-Loir 72500 Sarthe Pays de la Loire

