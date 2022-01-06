CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE METZ Sarrebourg Sarrebourg
2022-01-06 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2022-01-06 22:30:00 22:30:00 Salle des fêtes Place du Marché
Concert de l’orchestre national de Metz sera en concert à Sarrebourg, jeudi 6 janvier 2022, à 20h30. Payant. Renseignements/réservation au Conservatoire de Sarrebourg
sec.cris@orange.fr +33 3 87 03 05 07
