Concert de l’épiphanie Mittelwihr, 9 janvier 2022, Mittelwihr.

Concert de l’épiphanie Mittelwihr
2022-01-09 17:00:00 – 2022-01-09 18:30:00
Mittelwihr 68630

  Profitez d’un beau moment musical en compagnie du choeur d’hommes de Riquewihr !

Profitez d’un beau moment musical en compagnie du choeur d’hommes de Riquewihr !

+33 3 89 47 93 57

Profitez d’un beau moment musical en compagnie du choeur d’hommes de Riquewihr !

Mittelwihr
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-29 par