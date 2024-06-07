CONCERT DE LA SINFONNIETA BARDOU Villemagne-l’Argentière
Catégories d’Évènement:
CONCERT DE LA SINFONNIETA BARDOU Villemagne-l’Argentière, vendredi 7 juin 2024.
CONCERT DE LA SINFONNIETA BARDOU Villemagne-l’Argentière Hérault
Villemagne l’Argentière accueille la Sinfonietta Bardou à l’église Saint Majan pour un concert exceptionnel.
Participation libre
Villemagne l’Argentière accueille la Sinfonietta Bardou à l’église Saint Majan pour un concert exceptionnel.
Direction musicale Cayenna Ponchione
PROGRAMME
Fanny Hendel, Overture en do
Emilie Mayer, Symphonie n°1
Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony n°1
Participation libre .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-07
fin : 2024-06-07
Villemagne-l’Argentière 34600 Hérault Occitanie
L’événement CONCERT DE LA SINFONNIETA BARDOU Villemagne-l’Argentière a été mis à jour le 2024-03-19 par OT DU GRAND ORB