VILLE DE LA SEYNE SUR MER LICENCE 3: 1114412 LE CENTRE CULTUREL TISOT VOUS PROPOSE : PIANOFORTE en concert – Le JEUDI 16 FEVRIER 2023 à 21H00 – Genre : Jazz 4 pianos, 4 pianistes : 1 spectacle décapant avec Baptiste Trotignon, Eric Legnini, Bojan Z & Pierre de Bethmann. Quatre grands pianistes se partagent 2 pianos et 2 Fender Rhodes pour une rencontre inédite et on ne peut plus alléchante. Chacun dans son style, ces mousquetaires des claviers ont marqué l’histoiredu jazz hexagonal. Une preuve parmi tant d’autres ? Ils ont chacun d’entre eux une Victoire du Jazz sur leur cheminée. C’était en 2003 pour Baptiste Trotignon, 2008 pour Pierre de Bethmann, 2011 pour Eric Legnini et 2012 pour Bojan Z. Ouverture des portes à partir de 19H30 Infos billetterie : Tarif : 15 euros ( HORS FRAIS DE BILLETTERIE ) Concert assis – placement libre Places disponibles sur les reseaux France billet (FNAC, CARREFOUR…..) Ticketnet , AUCHAN, LECLERC…. WEEZEVENT via notre page facebook : Centre Culturel Tisot ou directement sur place notamment pour le tarif réduit. -buvette et restauration sur place -distributeur d’espèces à proximité ( la poste place st Jean, Auchan ) – paiement par CB possible pour les billets -Parking surveillé -ligne de bus a proximité 08 et 81 (voir horaire réseau Mistral) Contact : Centre Culturel Tisot, avenue Jean Bartolini, 83500 La Seyne Sur Mer Tel : 04 .94.06.94.77 facebook : Centre Culturel Tisot Instagram: lequipedetisot

