Vichy Vichy Allier, Vichy Concert de Jazz New Orleans avec le HAPPY BRASS BAND Vichy Vichy Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Vichy

Concert de Jazz New Orleans avec le HAPPY BRASS BAND Vichy, 30 octobre 2021, Vichy. Concert de Jazz New Orleans avec le HAPPY BRASS BAND 2021-10-30 17:30:00 17:30:00 – 2021-10-30 18:30:00 18:30:00 Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue Maréchal Foch

Vichy Allier Vichy EUR 15 15 On retrouve le HAPPY BRASS BAND pour un concert de Jazz New Orleans comite-quartier.vieux-vichy@orange.fr +33 6 47 16 98 52 dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-22 par Vichy Destinations

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Allier, Vichy Autres Lieu Vichy Adresse Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue Maréchal Foch Ville Vichy lieuville 46.12232#3.42298