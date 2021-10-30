Concert de Jazz New Orleans avec le HAPPY BRASS BAND Vichy, 30 octobre 2021, Vichy.

Concert de Jazz New Orleans avec le HAPPY BRASS BAND 2021-10-30 17:30:00 17:30:00 – 2021-10-30 18:30:00 18:30:00 Centre Culturel de Vichy 15 rue Maréchal Foch
Vichy Allier Vichy

EUR 15 15  

On retrouve le HAPPY BRASS BAND pour un concert de Jazz New Orleans

comite-quartier.vieux-vichy@orange.fr +33 6 47 16 98 52

dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-22 par Vichy Destinations