Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte, Vendée CONCERT DE JAM’ ALGAM AU THÉÂTRE MUNICIPAL Fontenay-le-Comte Fontenay-le-Comte Catégories d’évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte

Vendée

CONCERT DE JAM’ ALGAM AU THÉÂTRE MUNICIPAL Fontenay-le-Comte, 5 novembre 2021, Fontenay-le-Comte. CONCERT DE JAM’ ALGAM AU THÉÂTRE MUNICIPAL Théâtre Municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Fontenay-le-Comte

2021-11-05 20:30:00 – 2021-11-05 22:30:00 Théâtre Municipal 22 Rue Rabelais

Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée +33 2 51 51 15 98 https://www.mediatheque-fontenaylecomte.net/ Théâtre Municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Fontenay-le-Comte

dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-21 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte, Vendée Autres Lieu Fontenay-le-Comte Adresse Théâtre Municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Ville Fontenay-le-Comte lieuville Théâtre Municipal 22 Rue Rabelais Fontenay-le-Comte