Concert de Concerti, Fanny Clamagirand & Giovanni Bellucci – Salle Gaveau (Paris) SALLE GAVEAU, 14 avril 2023, PARIS. Tarif : 27.5 à 60.5 euros.
CONCERT DE CONCERTI FANNY CLAMAGIRAND ET GIOVANNI BELLUCCI Avec l'Orchestre Symphonique du CRR de Paris PROGRAMMEL. V. Beethoven, Ouverture Leonore 3 en do maj op 72bL.V.Beethoven, Concerto pour violon en ré maj op 61L.V BEETHOVEN, Concerto pour piano n5 en mi b maj op 73 « L Empereur » INTERPRÈTESFANNY CLAMAGIRAND, violonGIOVANNI BELLUCCI, pianoORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DU CRR DE PARISPIERRE MICHEL DURAND, direction
SALLE GAVEAU PARIS 45-47 rue la Boétie Paris
CONCERT DE CONCERTI
FANNY CLAMAGIRAND ET GIOVANNI BELLUCCI
Avec l’Orchestre Symphonique du CRR de Paris
PROGRAMME
- L. V. Beethoven, Ouverture Leonore 3 en do maj op 72b
- L.V.Beethoven, Concerto pour violon en ré maj op 61
- L.V BEETHOVEN, Concerto pour piano n5 en mi b maj op 73 « L Empereur »
INTERPRÈTES
- FANNY CLAMAGIRAND, violon
- GIOVANNI BELLUCCI, piano
- ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DU CRR DE PARIS
- PIERRE MICHEL DURAND, direction
