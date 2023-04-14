Concert de Concerti, Fanny Clamagirand & Giovanni Bellucci – Salle Gaveau (Paris) SALLE GAVEAU PARIS Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris

Concert de Concerti, Fanny Clamagirand & Giovanni Bellucci – Salle Gaveau (Paris) SALLE GAVEAU, 14 avril 2023, PARIS. Concert de Concerti, Fanny Clamagirand & Giovanni Bellucci – Salle Gaveau (Paris) SALLE GAVEAU. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-04-14 à 20:30 (2023-04-14 au ). Tarif : 27.5 à 60.5 euros. CONCERT DE CONCERTI FANNY CLAMAGIRAND ET GIOVANNI BELLUCCI Avec l’Orchestre Symphonique du CRR de Paris PROGRAMMEL. V. Beethoven, Ouverture Leonore 3 en do maj op 72bL.V.Beethoven, Concerto pour violon en ré maj op 61L.V BEETHOVEN, Concerto pour piano n5 en mi b maj op 73 « L Empereur » INTERPRÈTESFANNY CLAMAGIRAND, violonGIOVANNI BELLUCCI, pianoORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DU CRR DE PARISPIERRE MICHEL DURAND, direction Giovanni Bellucci, Fanny Clamagirand Giovanni Bellucci, Fanny Clamagirand Votre billet est ici SALLE GAVEAU PARIS 45-47 rue la Boétie Paris CONCERT DE CONCERTI

