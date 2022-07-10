Concert de Chants Grégoriens Plouharnel Plouharnel
Abbaye Sainte-Anne de Kergonan Plouharnel Morbihan
2022-07-10 – 2022-07-10
17h30. Concert au profit de la restauration de la Chapelle Saint-Gilles de Plouharnel. Participation libre.
+33 6 73 64 59 09
